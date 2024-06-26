Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,654 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,201 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 36.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $256.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.72.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,709,131 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

