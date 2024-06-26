Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 6,326,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after buying an additional 13,925,510 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 523,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

NYSE:BB opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

