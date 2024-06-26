Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 12th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:BHE opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

