Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 13%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 49,664,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 34,556,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

