BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

