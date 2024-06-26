Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Mizuho boosted their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 935,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Block by 303.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 407,333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Block by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

