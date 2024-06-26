B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $456.80

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 456.80 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 469.80 ($5.96), with a volume of 450537063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($5.95).

BME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 585 ($7.42) to GBX 471 ($5.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.37) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.82) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 573.17 ($7.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 517.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 530.20. The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,399.34). 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

