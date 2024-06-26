BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.53 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. BNB has a market cap of $84.64 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $573.47 or 0.00931305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,443 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,470.06146964. The last known price of BNB is 576.72069545 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,538,444,070.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

