BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Holdings Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BP by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NYSE:BP opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

