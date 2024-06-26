Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of BRE traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.27. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$11.06 and a one year high of C$15.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.44.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.

In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,523.18. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

