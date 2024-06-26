Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

