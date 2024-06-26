Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1,626.00 and last traded at $1,631.64. 1,312,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,083,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,658.63.

Specifically, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,864 shares of company stock worth $17,251,391. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,673.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,412.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,294.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

