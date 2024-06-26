BRP Inc. (DOOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 12th

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

BRP has raised its dividend by an average of 87.0% per year over the last three years. BRP has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BRP to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.09.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

