BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 15th

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.64 million for the quarter.
