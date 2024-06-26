BTIG Research Begins Coverage on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.24.

Shares of GD stock opened at $295.21 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $209.25 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

