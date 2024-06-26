Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading Up 16.7%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 83,769,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 707% from the average session volume of 10,374,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

