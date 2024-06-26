Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cadeler A/S traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 3100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
