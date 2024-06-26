Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $19.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

