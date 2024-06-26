CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading Up 24.1%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) was up 24.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 130,110,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 104,897,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £5.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.28.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

