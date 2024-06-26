Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $568.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.