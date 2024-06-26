Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

