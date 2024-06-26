Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.12.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned 0.15% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

