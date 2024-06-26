CareTrust REIT, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

CTRE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,441. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

