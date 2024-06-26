CareTrust REIT, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.
CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.2 %
CTRE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 55,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,441. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
