Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 13,108,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,045,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.