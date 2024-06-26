Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.180 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

