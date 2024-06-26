Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

CCL opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

