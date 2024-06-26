CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 378.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 20.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 797,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 16,649,197 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $192,797,701.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,777,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,326,495.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,529,113 shares of company stock worth $683,320,989. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

