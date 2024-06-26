Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 314 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LLY opened at $904.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $804.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $909.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

