Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Sells $14,200.00 in Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $14,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,585.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Gregory Russotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $216.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

View Our Latest Report on Century Therapeutics

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.