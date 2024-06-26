Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.80. Check-Cap shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 50,911 shares.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHEK

Check-Cap Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.