Chi-Hong Ju Sells 8,900 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 10th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50.

On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

