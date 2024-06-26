Chia Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Chia coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.77 or 0.00038727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $252.15 million and $6.00 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,605,767 coins and its circulating supply is 10,606,144 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

