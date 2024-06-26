Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,137,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,347,000 after acquiring an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after acquiring an additional 246,769 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $141.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

