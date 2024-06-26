CION Investment Co. (CION) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

CION opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,110 shares of company stock valued at $49,955. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

