CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 34,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 111,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $666.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

