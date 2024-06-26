Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $230.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.