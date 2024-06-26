Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 1,015 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 104,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,787,218 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

