Community Bank of Raymore Acquires 860 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

COP stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.07. The company had a trading volume of 958,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,934. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

