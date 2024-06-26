Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 1.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.47. The stock had a trading volume of 133,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

