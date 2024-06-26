Community Bank of Raymore Buys 1,155 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 169.8% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 76.3% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. 1,442,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,828,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

