Community Bank of Raymore Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,617,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,173,000 after buying an additional 1,133,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,302,747. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.