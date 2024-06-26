Community Bank of Raymore Decreases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 759,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 169,713 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $2,188,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 343,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 178,864 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CLF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,424. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLF

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.