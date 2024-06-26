Community Bank of Raymore Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,705 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 4.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after buying an additional 832,653 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

KHC traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 1,889,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

