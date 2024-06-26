Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 414,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,130. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

