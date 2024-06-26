Community Bank of Raymore Has $1.96 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 157,294 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,147,823. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,203,153. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

