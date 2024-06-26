Community Bank of Raymore Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,210,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $448.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

