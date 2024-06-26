Community Bank of Raymore Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,520 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 162,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,312. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

