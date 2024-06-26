Community Bank of Raymore Has $3.66 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.46. 1,386,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

