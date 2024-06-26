Community Bank of Raymore Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 20,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 241,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

