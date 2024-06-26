Community Bank of Raymore Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.17. 389,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,630. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

